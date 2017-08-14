Business

State workers agree to curtail union fees, receive pay hike

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 9:14 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's Republican governor may claim a victory in his fight against mandatory union fees.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2fGgHSt ) Maine's largest state employees union has agreed to a new two-year contract that would increase wages by 6 percent.

The agreement also would eliminate mandatory union fees for state workers who choose not to join the union.

Those fees cover costs such as collective bargaining and lobbying for 9,500 Maine State Employees Association workers.

The agreement now requires a ratification vote.

The union's executive director, Rod Hiltz, says LePage offered a 1 percent increase over the two-year contract without the elimination of the mandatory fees.

Hiltz says the agreement doesn't apply to all the union's bargaining units.

The union representing state correctional officers and mental health employees rejected LePage's offer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls
A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store 2:29

A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store
Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes 1:37

Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes

View More Video