Panera Bread is now offering lunchtime delivery in Olympia and Lacey.
Panera Bread is now offering lunchtime delivery in Olympia and Lacey. Daniel Acker Bloomberg
Panera Bread is now offering lunchtime delivery in Olympia and Lacey. Daniel Acker Bloomberg

Business

Panera Bread now offering lunchtime delivery in Olympia, Lacey and Lakewood

The Olympian

August 18, 2017 05:54 AM

UPDATED August 19, 2017 08:10 PM

Panera Bread is offering home or office delivery of its lunch menu in the Lakewood, Lacey and Olympia areas.

Delivery orders can be placed up to two weeks in advance on PaneraBread.com or via the Panera Bread mobile app. Or customers can use Rapid Pick-Up to place an online or mobile order from their office, car, work or home and pick up their food at a pre-determined time without waiting in line.

Area Panera locations now have “to go” pick-up areas, featuring seating and an order-status monitor to facilitate easy pick up.

Restaurants will deliver within an eight-minute radius of a location between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A $5 order minimum and $3 delivery service fee will apply.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cafes are at 2525 Capital Mall Drive in Olympia, 1320 Marvin Road NE in Lacey and 5606 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW in Lakewood.

Visit the website or download the mobile app and enter your ZIP code for more information on delivery.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

View More Video