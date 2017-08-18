Panera Bread now offering lunchtime delivery in Olympia, Lacey and Lakewood

Panera Bread is offering home or office delivery of its lunch menu in the Lakewood, Lacey and Olympia areas.
Delivery orders can be placed up to two weeks in advance on PaneraBread.com or via the Panera Bread mobile app. Or customers can use Rapid Pick-Up to place an online or mobile order from their office, car, work or home and pick up their food at a pre-determined time without waiting in line.
Area Panera locations now have “to go” pick-up areas, featuring seating and an order-status monitor to facilitate easy pick up.
Restaurants will deliver within an eight-minute radius of a location between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A $5 order minimum and $3 delivery service fee will apply.
The cafes are at 2525 Capital Mall Drive in Olympia, 1320 Marvin Road NE in Lacey and 5606 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW in Lakewood.
Visit the website or download the mobile app and enter your ZIP code for more information on delivery.
