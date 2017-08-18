H&M opening store at Olympia’s Capital Mall

H & M, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, will open a new store at Olympia’s Capital Mall next week.
The 20,000-square-foot store will open at noon Aug. 24, and join 11 other locations in the state.
H&M offers women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, as well as children’s clothes.
To celebrate the new store, H&M will offer the first 300 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass valued at between $10 and $300, in addition to other offers. Customers who recycle garments on opening day also can enter to win a gift card of $50 to $500.
H&M is hiring 20 employees for the west Olympia store. For available jobs, go to career.hm.com.
The Capital Mall store is at 625 Black Lake Blvd SW. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
