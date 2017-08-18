Shoppers walk past an H&M store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. H&M is opening a store next week at Olympia’s Capital Mall.
Shoppers walk past an H&M store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. H&M is opening a store next week at Olympia’s Capital Mall. CRAIG LASSIG Bloomberg News
Shoppers walk past an H&M store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. H&M is opening a store next week at Olympia’s Capital Mall. CRAIG LASSIG Bloomberg News

Business

H&M opening store at Olympia’s Capital Mall

The Olympian

August 18, 2017 6:07 AM

H & M, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, will open a new store at Olympia’s Capital Mall next week.

The 20,000-square-foot store will open at noon Aug. 24, and join 11 other locations in the state.

H&M offers women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, as well as children’s clothes.

To celebrate the new store, H&M will offer the first 300 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass valued at between $10 and $300, in addition to other offers. Customers who recycle garments on opening day also can enter to win a gift card of $50 to $500.

H&M is hiring 20 employees for the west Olympia store. For available jobs, go to career.hm.com.

The Capital Mall store is at 625 Black Lake Blvd SW. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls
A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store 2:29

A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store
Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes 1:37

Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes

View More Video