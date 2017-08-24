A nearly 30-year-old restaurant in Tumwater has closed. Now will a national chain take its place?

Nickelby’s Restaurant & Lounge in Tumwater has closed after 28 years of business, according to information posted at the restaurant at 600 Trosper Road SW.
Nickelby’s last day in business was Monday.
“We sincerely thank and appreciate our patrons and employees who helped and supported us to flourish for the last 28 years,” a note posted on the business reads. “Sorry for any inconvenience (the closure) caused to anyone.”
Owner Sanjeev Agnish could not be reached Wednesday. An employee who answered the phone at the restaurant Wednesday declined to comment, other than to say she had worked there 22 years and that it was an emotional time.
However, a new restaurant might be coming to that Trosper Road site, according to the city of Tumwater. City spokeswoman Ann Cook said a Denny’s restaurant has been pitched for that site.
A design review application has been submitted to the city and its review likely will be completed by the end of next week, she said in an email.
“The next step will be for the applicant to submit the building permit for remodel,” Cook said.
