Many ways you can help animals rescued from Texas

Some new furry friends made their way to Washington state Wednesday from Texas following Hurricane Harvey.
Seattle Humane and PAWS led the effort to take in more than 30 dogs to help free up shelter space in Texas. The animals arrived Wednesday afternoon at Boeing Field.
Another plane load with cats is on its way Friday to Seattle, according to The Seattle Times.
Locally, a rescue group that regularly brings dogs from Texas to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, 2608 Center St., will have its next scheduled arrival in mid-September.
“Everyone’s scrambling and trying to get to the animals,” KC Gauldine, interim executive director for the Tacoma shelter, said in an interview Tuesday. “The Tulsa shelter alone was taking 300 dogs back with them.”
Tacoma’s shelter still needs adoptees for animals already at the shelter in order to make way for the additional delivery coming in September, along with the usual intake of area animals. Adoption details with pictures of available dogs, cats and “critters,” can be found at its website.
If you’re not ready to adopt but still want to help in the latest rescue efforts, Gauldine recommends the Houston SPCA’s donation section on its website or the disaster relief donation section of the Humane Society of the United States’ website. You also can donate to local efforts at the Tacoma shelter’s website.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
