1 missing, after oil rig explodes on Louisiana lake

More Videos 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service Pause 0:55 Stubborn Sunday fire heavily damages Lacey church 0:55 Sunday fire heavily damages Lacey church 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 0:53 UW receiver Dante Pettis talks about the fans' reaction to his punt returns 0:48 Geoducks meet Tinseltown as film crew visits local Chelsea Farms 1:40 Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 2:09 Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:29 A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope. Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope. Facebook/Karl Hanson via Storyful

Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope. Facebook/Karl Hanson via Storyful