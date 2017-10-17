Business

City slashes school budget by $4.2 million

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 2:13 AM

NEW LONDON, Conn.

A Connecticut city council has voted to cut $4.2 million from its school budget, citing uncertainty that surrounds the state budget.

The New London City Council made the decision Monday in a 5-1 vote. WFSB-TV reports the vote was influenced by a recommendation from the city's finance committee, as they expect a large reduction in state aid.

Council President Pro Tempore Don Venditto tells WVIT-TV the city wanted to "position ourselves fiscally as a worse-case scenario."

School officials warn the cuts will result in layoffs and reduced services offered to students.

Councilors estimate some of the money will be returned once the state budget is passed. New London officials are also proposing about $8 million in cuts from the general city budget.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

    How Instacart works from the perspectives of "shopper'' and customer. The company plans to expand its delivery zone to Olympia on Oct. 3.

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America
Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

View More Video