The Latest: Tibetan group protests at China Embassy in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, stands with former Chinese President Hu Jintao, left, as former Chinese President Jiang Zemin is assisted into his seat at the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Having bested his rivals, Chinese President Xi Jinping is primed to consolidate his already considerable power as the ruling Communist Party begins its twice-a-decade national congress on Wednesday. Ng Han Guan AP Photo