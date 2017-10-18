Business

Colorado teens break into house, throw party, get arrested

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:14 PM

PARKER, Colo.

Six teenagers who are accused of breaking into a Parker house and throwing a party have been arrested.

KMGH-TV reports that Mike Cox, who owns the house and recently put it up for sale, returned home from dinner on Friday night to find sheriff's deputies and teenagers at his house.

Authorities say dozens of teens got into Cox's house and posted photos and videos of themselves drinking in it on social media.

The teens left a broken window in the basement and broken glass in a shower.

Cox says it looks like one of them was standing on his counter top, showering his kitchen with his own champagne.

Cox says he hopes the teens are prosecuted.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is working to identify additional suspects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

    How Instacart works from the perspectives of "shopper'' and customer. The company plans to expand its delivery zone to Olympia on Oct. 3.

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America
Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

View More Video