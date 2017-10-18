Business

APS parent Pinnacle West boosts shareholder payouts

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 11:27 PM

PHOENIX

The parent company of Arizona's largest electric utility is boosting the annual dividend it pays to its shareholders.

Wednesday's vote by Pinnacle West Capital Corp.'s board of directors comes two months after state utility regulators voted to allow Arizona Public Service to increase residential rates by 4.5 percent. New rooftop solar customers will also earn less for power they sell back to the company.

The board raised the annual dividend by 6.1 percent to $2.78 per share.

Pinnacle West is a publicly traded company. Its share price is up about 14 percent since a year ago and closed Wednesday at $87.34 a share.

The company in August reported second quarter earnings of $167 million on revenue of $944 million. That works out to $1.49 a share.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

    How Instacart works from the perspectives of "shopper'' and customer. The company plans to expand its delivery zone to Olympia on Oct. 3.

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America
Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

View More Video