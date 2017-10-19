Business

Illinois designates 6 sites as statewide enterprise zones

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:44 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

State officials have designated six sites around Illinois as enterprise zones to encourage business development.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the sites Wednesday.

Officials said the Enterprise Zone Board evaluated applications and awarded designations to sites in Chicago; Douglas County; Effingham and Effingham County; an intermodal operation shared by Jersey and Greene counties; Massac County; and Whiteside County.

Enterprise zones are meant to encourage investment in depressed areas. Companies and other organizations in a zone might qualify for tax incentives. They include sales tax exemptions on qualifying building materials, investment tax credits, utility tax exemptions and possible local enticements.

Applications for becoming one of three enterprise zones scheduled to be designated in 2018 are available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

    How Instacart works from the perspectives of "shopper'' and customer. The company plans to expand its delivery zone to Olympia on Oct. 3.

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America
Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

View More Video