Backers of oil terminal pour money into Washington port race

FILE - This Thursday, Oct. 3, 2002 file photo shows a tugboat maneuvering through waiting freighters on the Columbia River near the Port of Vancouver in Vancouver, Wash. Developers of a proposed oil-by-rail terminal along the Columbia River that would be the nation's largest have poured big money into a local port commissioner race that may shape the project's future. Backers of the Vancouver Energy project have given $370,000 in cash to support Kris Greene, who has expressed support for the oil terminal proposed at the Port of Vancouver, according to filings with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. Don Ryan,File AP Photo