Orange is the new white? Unique amber wine creates buzz

This Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, photo shows orange wine, a Salinia Wine Company 2012 Sonoma County Chalk Hill Pinot Gris, in New York. The unique amber-colored wine is creating a buzz in an industry long dominated by shades of red, white and rose. The orange color comes not from citrus fruit, but by fermenting white wine grapes with their skins on before pressing, a practice that mirrors the way red wines are made. Richard Drew AP Photo