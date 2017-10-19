This Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, photo shows orange wine, a Salinia Wine Company 2012 Sonoma County Chalk Hill Pinot Gris, in New York. The unique amber-colored wine is creating a buzz in an industry long dominated by shades of red, white and rose. The orange color comes not from citrus fruit, but by fermenting white wine grapes with their skins on before pressing, a practice that mirrors the way red wines are made.
Business

Orange is the new white? Unique amber wine creates buzz

Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:11 PM

BURDETT, N.Y.

Orange is the new white?

A unique amber-colored wine is creating a buzz in an industry long dominated by shades of red, white and rose.

The orange color comes not from citrus fruit, but by fermenting white wine grapes with their skins on before pressing — a practice that mirrors the way red wines are made.

Vineyards in upstate New York's Finger Lakes region are among those adding so-called "skin-fermented" wines to their offerings.

Lighter than reds and earthier than whites, orange wines have caught on in recent years among connoisseurs who like the depth of flavors.

Wine industry experts say they expect orange wines to remain a niche variety due to small-scale production and higher prices — up to $200 a bottle.

