French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. European Union leaders conclude a two day summit on Friday in which they discussed migration, digital economy and Brexit.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. European Union leaders conclude a two day summit on Friday in which they discussed migration, digital economy and Brexit. Olivier Matthys AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. European Union leaders conclude a two day summit on Friday in which they discussed migration, digital economy and Brexit. Olivier Matthys AP Photo

Business

French-led EU push for heftier tax on internet giants stalls

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:43 AM

BRUSSELS

France's drive to force internet giants to pay more taxes is losing steam, amid resistance from other EU countries that offer tax shelter to companies like Apple.

Under pressure from Ireland, Luxembourg and Britain, EU leaders in Brussels stopped short of calling for a Europe-wide policy for digital multinationals.

The EU's 28 leaders agreed to push for "an effective and fair taxation system fit for the digital era," but said it should be an international system, not just European.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday he helped convince EU partners that "we shouldn't disadvantage ourselves in terms of other countries" outside Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron has led the tax charge, arguing it's not fair that internet companies don't pay taxes where they make most of their money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America

View More Video