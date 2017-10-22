Business

Namibian diamond town opens gates to the public

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 4:13 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

A diamond-mining town in Namibia that previously restricted visitors has opened to the public in hopes of boosting tourism and diversifying its economy.

The remote town of Oranjemund, which lies in a diamond-mining area called the Sperrgebiet, or "prohibited area" in German, held celebrations this month to declare an end to its isolation from the rest of the country.

The Namibia Press Agency said a new road has opened between the Namibian town of Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund, ending a decades-long system whereby travelers had to get security clearance before entering the Sperrgebiet.

Namdeb, a joint venture between Namibia and the De Beers company, operates in the Oranjemund area. Diamond-mining on land is expected to wind down in coming years, while more focus is being placed on offshore mining operations.

