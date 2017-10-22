YWCA business of achievement winner: Seifert Law Offices

Seifert Law Offices has won the YWCA of Olympia’s Business of Achievement award for 2017.
The Olympia-based firm specializes in immigration. Since 1989, Seifert has helped thousands of people from more than 150 different countries immigrate to the United States.
Principal attorney Lisa Seifert will be recognized at a women of achievement celebration set for 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The YWCA also will honor 2017 Women of Achievement winners Karama Blackhorn, Leslie Cushman, Marie Johantgen, Malika Lamont and Merrill Angela Williams.
For ticket information, call the YWCA at 360-352-0593 or go to www.ywcaofolympia.org.
