Business

YWCA business of achievement winner: Seifert Law Offices

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 22, 2017 3:32 PM

Seifert Law Offices has won the YWCA of Olympia’s Business of Achievement award for 2017.

The Olympia-based firm specializes in immigration. Since 1989, Seifert has helped thousands of people from more than 150 different countries immigrate to the United States.

Principal attorney Lisa Seifert will be recognized at a women of achievement celebration set for 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The YWCA also will honor 2017 Women of Achievement winners Karama Blackhorn, Leslie Cushman, Marie Johantgen, Malika Lamont and Merrill Angela Williams.

For ticket information, call the YWCA at 360-352-0593 or go to www.ywcaofolympia.org.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America

View More Video