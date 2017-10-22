In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Jon Dumont reloads and shoot a shotgun during a training session for the Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club in Victor, N.Y. A gay, lesbian and transgender group concerned that extremists have become more emboldened and dangerous have decided to take up arms. The gun club meets once a month to shoot long guns in a field in upstate New York.
Business

As far right rises, LGBTQ gun group hits firing line in NY

Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:13 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y.

A gay, lesbian and transgender group concerned that extremists have become more emboldened and dangerous has decided to take up arms.

The Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club meets once a month to shoot long guns in a field in upstate New York.

The members stress they are about empowerment and self-defense, not offense. They say it also gives them a sense of community — even if it comes on a firing line in the middle of farm country.

The group formed a year ago but has received more attention since the violent clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, and other politically tinged events.

But some veteran activists say they're concerned that this will add to an unnecessary arms race and eventually cause more danger.

