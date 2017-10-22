As far right rises, LGBTQ gun group hits firing line in NY

In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Jon Dumont reloads and shoot a shotgun during a training session for the Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club in Victor, N.Y. A gay, lesbian and transgender group concerned that extremists have become more emboldened and dangerous have decided to take up arms. The gun club meets once a month to shoot long guns in a field in upstate New York. Adrian Kraus AP Photo