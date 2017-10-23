Business

Germany to sign deal on 3 new submarines for Israel

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 4:18 AM

BERLIN

The German government says it's ready to sign an agreement on three new submarines for Israel that would go into service starting in 2027.

Israel already ordered six submarines from Germany over the past two decades. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the government plans to sign on Monday an agreement on German participation in financing three new vessels, as in previous deals.

Seibert, who noted "our historical responsibility toward the state of Israel," said the two sides agreed not to disclose details.

The signing comes amid an Israeli investigation of a possible conflict of interest involving purchases of German submarines. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal attorney represented the German firm involved and is suspected of trading his influence over the premier for a hefty cut of a deal.

