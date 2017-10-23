Business

JetBlue plane strikes birds, makes safe emergency landing

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 5:34 PM

NEW YORK

A JetBlue plane from Boston to Las Vegas that struck some birds shortly after takeoff has made a safe emergency landing in New York.

JetBlue Airways Corp. spokeswoman Sharon Jones says Flight 877 landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Jones says the plane was diverted to JFK "out of an abundance of caution." She says all passengers will be re-accommodated on another aircraft.

The plane struck the birds late Monday afternoon after taking off from Boston Logan International Airport. It was then diverted to New York.

JetBlue did not say if the plane suffered any damage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America

View More Video