China promotes 3 potential central bank leaders

Hospitality staff members pose for a group photo near the large portrait of Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate before the closing ceremony of China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The ruling Communist Party on Tuesday formally lifted Xi Jinping's status to China's most powerful ruler in decades, setting the stage for the authoritarian leader to tighten his grip over the country while pursuing an increasingly muscular foreign policy and military expansion. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo