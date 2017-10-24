Business

Natural gas company announces another slight rate decrease

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:13 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Natural Gas customers will wind up saving more than a dollar a month with a recently-approved rate reduction.

The state Board of Public Utilities approved a decrease in the energy-efficiency rate Friday. NJ.com reports the lower rate means that customers who use the average rate of natural gas will see their annual bill drop by $13.40.

New Jersey Natural Gas says the change will go into effect on Nov.1.

The utility previously announced a 0.7 percent decrease in rates, and a typical customer can expect to spend about $1,057 a year on natural gas.

New Jersey Natural Gas provides service to approximately 500,000 homes in Burlington, Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, Morris and Sussex counties.

