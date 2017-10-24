This Monday, July 24, 2017, photo shows the Caterpillar logo on the front of a Caterpillar 725C end dump truck at a dealer in Miami. Caterpillar, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.
This Monday, July 24, 2017, photo shows the Caterpillar logo on the front of a Caterpillar 725C end dump truck at a dealer in Miami. Caterpillar, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Alan Diaz AP Photo
This Monday, July 24, 2017, photo shows the Caterpillar logo on the front of a Caterpillar 725C end dump truck at a dealer in Miami. Caterpillar, Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Alan Diaz AP Photo

Business

Caterpillar profit surges on equipment demand

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:48 AM

NEW YORK

Caterpillar Inc.'s third-quarter profit surged on demand for construction equipment, topping Wall Street expectations.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company boosted its guidance, citing strong oil and gas markets in North America along with construction in China. Shares surged in premarket trading, jumping $8.79, or 6.6 percent, to $140.32.

Profit nearly quadrupled to $1.06 billion, or $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.95 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

Revenue surged 25 percent to $11.41 billion while six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.61 billion.

Construction equipment revenue rose 37 percent to $4.85 billion, followed by energy and transportation equipment rising 12 percent to $3.96 billion. Those segments were the key revenue drivers during the quarter.

Caterpillar now expects full-year adjusted earnings to be $6.25 per share, up from a previous estimate of $5 per share. It expects revenue of $44 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen 42 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 15 percent. The stock has climbed 53 percent in the last 12 months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America

View More Video