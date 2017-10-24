Commander of 1st flight of space shuttle Challenger dies

FILE - In this June 30, 1982, file photo, the new space shuttle Challenger sits behind the four astronauts that will fly it during turnover ceremonies at Rockwell International's final assembly site in Palmdale, Calif. From left: Dr. Story Musgrave, pilot Karol J. Bobko, mission specialist Donald H. Peterso, and commander Paul J. Weitz. Weitz, a retired NASA astronaut who commanded the first flight of the space shuttle Challenger and flew on Skylab in the early 1970s, has died at 85. Weitz died at his retirement home in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, said Laura Cutchens of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. Doug Pizac, File AP Photo