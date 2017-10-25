FILE - This April 25, 2011, file photo shows a cap on a bottle of Coca-Cola in Philadelphia. The Coca-Cola Co. reports earnings Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Business

Coke beats Street 3Q forecasts

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 4:19 AM

ATLANTA

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $9.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.84 billion.

Coke shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15 percent. The stock has risen 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.

