Business

Drug company founder indicted in US-wide opioid conspiracy

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 10:10 AM

PHOENIX

U.S. authorities say the founder of an Arizona-based pharmaceutical company has been arrested and charged with leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid pain medication.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said Wednesday that John Kapoor of Insys Therapeutics Inc. and former executives and managers are charged with racketeering and other crimes in a new indictment.

Amid a national opioid addiction crisis, Kapoor of Phoenix and the other defendants are accused of offering kickbacks to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication that's meant for cancer patients. Most of those who received the prescriptions weren't cancer patients.

Kapoor is to appear Thursday in federal court in Phoenix. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

The indictment adds new allegations to an ongoing case. The former executives and managers have pleaded not guilty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America

View More Video