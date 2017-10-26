Business

Legislators approve tighter wind turbine sound standards

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 10:13 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Vermont legislative panel has approved a proposal that sets more strict sound limits for wind turbines.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules voted 5-2 Thursday to keep nighttime sound levels no greater than 30 decibels inside a home.

The vote did not please either side of the argument for tight sound standards. Public health advocates say the new rule is not strict enough, while business and clean energy supporters say the limits will make it difficult for future wind development.

The Public Utility Commission created the proposal, and they say the 30 decibel standard will protect public health. The commission says the new rule will not completely rule out utility-scale wind energy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America

View More Video