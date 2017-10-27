Business

Emails: City Council member arranged earmark for himself

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 4:09 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Emails show an outgoing city council member in Delaware arranged a $20,000 earmark for himself after leaving office, to be approved by his successor.

The News Journal in Wilmington obtained the emails under the Freedom of Information Act. They show that outgoing City Council President Theo Gregory arranged for a nonprofit he started to receive $40,000 in city funds after he left office. Half of that was set aside to pay Gregory a salary as program manager.

Gregory's successor, Hanifa Shabazz, approved the earmark.

Shabazz had previously said she didn't know Gregory was a direct beneficiary of the earmark. But the emails show Gregory emailed Shabazz directly and referred to himself as the nonprofit's program manager. Shabazz responded to the email.

A state audit of the earmark is underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America

View More Video