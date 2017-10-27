Ford Fusion steering wheels can come loose; US opens probe

FILE - This Aug. 21, 2014 file photo shows the Ford logo on a vehicle at a dealership in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. government is investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose on some Ford Fusion sedans. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one driver complained that the wheel completely detached from the steering column. The probe revealed Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Alan Diaz AP Photo