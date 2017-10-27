Senator says Trump rolling back protections at Utah sites

FILE - This May 8, 2017, file photo shows an aerial view of Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. President Donald Trump is shrinking two national monuments in Utah, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante, accepting the recommendation of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to reverse protections established by two Democratic presidents, a Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Friday, Oct. 27. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File Francisco Kjolseth