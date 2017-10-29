Business

HSBC posts higher 3Q profit as Asian pivot pays off

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 10:09 PM

HONG KONG

HSBC says profits rose in the third quarter as a sweeping corporate overhaul, aimed at winning more business in Asia pays off.

The London-based global bank said Monday that pretax profit rose to $4.6 billion in the July-September period, up from $843 million a year ago.

It reported net income of nearly $3 billion, swinging from a loss of $617 million the previous year.

Revenue climbed 38 percent to $13.2 billion.

HSBC is in the midst of carrying out a restructuring with the goal of increasing profitability. The plan includes shedding thousands of workers and shrinking its global footprint so it can focus even more on Asia's emerging markets.

It has also brought in new leadership, including naming veteran banker John Flint last month to be its new chief executive.

