Maine Medicaid expansion vote seen as Obamacare referendum

In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, photo, Bethany Miller poses for a photo as she holds a photo album with her late son Kyle Wilson and his daughter on the cover in Jay, Maine. Miller said her son, who died from a diabetic coma, would've been among those in Maine who could benefit if voters on Nov. 7 demand a Medicaid expansion. "He had a job, but he didn’t make enough money to pay for his basic needs and his insulin, and he couldn't live without his insulin," said Miller. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo