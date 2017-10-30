Hawaii looks to hire private security firm for Kakaako parks

Business

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017

Some of the Kakaako parks closed three weeks ago due to homeless encampments have reopened as officials weigh their options to make sure a rash of damage and loitering doesn't happen again.

Hawaii sheriff's deputies continue to enforce the parks' hours and provide surveillance, but the state wants to hire a private security firm to handle those duties and more in the long run.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Gov. David Ige said the Hawaii Community Development Authority is looking to hire a firm next month to provide security, homeless outreach services and removal and storage of property.

Earlier this month, the state shut down Kakaako Waterfront Park, Kakaako Gateway Park and Kewalo Basin Park. An estimated 180 homeless people were swept out of the parks after officials said they caused about $500,000 in damage.

