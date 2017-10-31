Sony profits soar on image sensors, games, "Spider-Man" film

FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, visitors walk past a logo of Sony at Sony Building in Tokyo. Sony Corp. is reporting its fiscal second quarter profit zoomed by 26-fold from the same period last year, boosted by the success of its image sensors, game products and the latest "Spider-Man" movie. Tokyo-based Sony, which makes Bravia TVs, PlayStation 4 video-game consoles and Wyclef Jean recordings, reported Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, a July-September profit of 130.9 billion yen

$1.2 billion), up from 4.8 billion yen reported last year.