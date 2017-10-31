The Latest: Senators slam tech companies over Russia links

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says a Russian internet agency posted more than 80,000 pieces of content during and after the 2016 election, and that content was distributed to an estimated 126 million users. The company plans to disclose the new numbers to Congress in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, according to a source familiar with the testimony. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo