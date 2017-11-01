You can almost taste the beer at this credit union

Step into the new O Bee Credit Union branch in Tenino and you might wonder: Where am I?
That’s because the credit union, which was launched in the 1950s to serve Olympia brewery employees, has embraced its history by designing its newest branch at 149 Sussex Ave. to look and feel like a brewpub. And the effect is immediate.
The facade of the teller counter says “brewhouse” across the front it, plus it has a foot rail and beer taps at each teller window representing Olympia beer, Rainier Light and Hamm’s — all of which were produced at the Olympia brewery — as well as microbrews from Three Magnets Brewing Co. and Fish Brewing Co. in Olympia, and Dick’s Brewing Co. in Centralia.
“We’ve been doing a little shopping,” said Lee Wojnar, vice president of marketing for the credit union.
The branch opened Oct. 19, and a public grand opening is set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, he said.
Visitors will see an Olympia beer logo that adorns a wall above the credit union’s vault, and in a nod to Tenino’s history, photos of the old sandstone quarry can be seen on the wall behind the tellers.
There’s also a chalkboard menu, but instead of listing pints for sale, it has information about Olympia and Rainier beer T-shirts, as well as the credit union’s financial products.
But there’s more, including the renaming of offices in the branch. For example, branch manager Darla Kolbas will eventually work out of an office that says “brewmaster.”
You know the Olympia beer horseshoe that says “good luck?” Wojnar said the credit union plans to erect a giant horseshoe outside the branch that will replace “good luck” with “Tenino.” And it has an ideal location: The corner of Olympia Street and Sussex Avenue.
The credit union wants to embrace its history, but also wants to change the banking experience in an era when more people are doing their banking online, said Martha Guilfoyle, a marketing specialist for O Bee.
Wojnar said future O Bee branches will have the look and feel of the Tenino branch, including one planned for Point Ruston near Tacoma in spring 2018.
After all this, one might ask: Why not just serve beer? Well, who says they haven’t?
The credit union has had beer tastings as part of its “O Bee happy hour.” Its most recent one was at its Yelm branch and they plan to have a tasting in Tenino in January. The tastings are for members only, Wojnar said.
The new Tenino branch was once occupied by Key Bank until the bank decided to consolidate its services in Grand Mound last year. O Bee bought the branch late last year.
Before moving, O Bee previously occupied 800 square feet in the Tenino Market Fresh grocery store. O Bee got its start in 1955 as The Olympia Brewing Co. Employees and Families Credit Union.
