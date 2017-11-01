Business

Wapato Jail may become medical equipment distribution center

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 4:03 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Multnomah County has signed a letter of intent to sell Wapato Jail to a developer for use as a distribution center.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the letter was signed Tuesday.

Portland real estate developer Marty Kehoe said he plans to convert the facility into a distribution and storage space for a medical equipment distribution company, saying it's a good location because it's close to Interstate 5.

The letter is the first step toward the county recouping a portion of the money it sunk into the North Portland property in the last 20 years.

The county spent $58 million to construct the jail in 2004 and another $300,000 a year to maintain it. While film companies have rented it for movie productions, the jail was never used as intended.

The county declined to confirm the purchase price.

