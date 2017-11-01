Women accuse former lawmaker of harassment, assault

Three women have accused a former Washington state representative of sexual harassment and assault during his time in the Legislature.
A fourth woman, Olympia City Councilwoman Jessica Bateman, said Wednesday she was subjected to an unwanted kiss after a political meeting they had when he was no longer in the Legislature.
Two of the allegations against former Democratic Rep. Brendan Williams came in Facebook posts written by the women following a story by the Northwest News Network and The News Tribune/Olympian about sexual harassment at the Capitol.
In an email to the Associated Press Wednesday, Williams did not specifically address the allegations. He said he has zero tolerance for workplace harassment and threatened litigation "both against the person making the allegations and any media outlet publishing them."
Comments