Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, policemen are silhouetted against the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt. Scientists have found a previously undiscovered hidden chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, the first such discovery in the structure since the 19th century. In a report published in the journal Nature on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, an international team says the 30-meter

yard) void deep within the pyramid is situated above the Grand Gallery, and has a similar cross-section.