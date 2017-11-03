Venezuelans weary of exit plan for country's crisis

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace, in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro said Thursday, Nov. 2 2017, that his socialist government will begin restructuring a foreign debt estimated at more than $120 billion, saying U.S. financial sanctions are crippling the oil-dependent economy’s ability to pay. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo