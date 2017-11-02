Drones become crime-fighting tool, but perfection is elusive

In this Oct. 16, 2017 photo, Streetsboro Officer Scott Hermon prepares to pilot the department's first drone in Streetsboro, Ohio. Streetsboro Police became one of hundreds of agencies across the country adopting drone technology when Hermon became the first Streetsboro officer certified to fly drones in October. Streetsboro Police say they can't afford a helicopter, but a drone provides many of the same capabilities at a fraction of the price. Dake Kang AP Photo