Business

Missouri senator reveals plan to save elderly, disabled aid

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:51 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A Missouri senator has unveiled a plan to restore budget cuts affecting services for the elderly and disabled.

Republican Sen. Mike Cunningham released the proposal Friday. It's aimed at finding money for services by limiting a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters.

It would cap the renters' tax break at $450 and limit it to households making $22,000 a year or less. Residents receiving state or federal assistance or living in non-profit housing or nursing homes wouldn't be eligible.

But it appears unlikely that lawmakers will consider the idea before their annual session begins in January. Top Senate Republican Ron Richard earlier this week said lawmakers don't have enough votes to call themselves back, and Gov. Eric Greitens' office has signaled he's unlikely to call a special session.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

    Wild Yeast Breads' owner Carol Elewski finishes several runs of ciabatta and baguette orders for her wholesale clients.

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge
MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

View More Video