Sri Lankan motorists line up to buy gasoline amid shortage

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 5:20 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Thousands of motorists in Sri Lanka are waiting in long lines near fuel stations across the country to buy gasoline for a second straight day amid a fuel shortage.

Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said in a statement Saturday that the distribution of gasoline to pumping stations was decreased because an imported shipment had to be rejected because it was substandard.

He said fuel stocks were available to supply just 80 percent of the daily requirements and urged the public to use fuel sparingly.

There are no shortages of diesel used by buses, which are the most popular mode of public transport in the island.

