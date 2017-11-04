Business

Maine center wins SBA competition for grant to help add jobs

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 5:31 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The federal government is giving a Maine organization $50,000 to provide small businesses in the state with a boost.

The federal Small Business Administration says the Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development is one of 20 winners around the country of its "Growth Accelerator Fund" competition. Maine SBA district director Amy Bassett says the money will help the Maine center to support innovation in the state.

The Maine center will be required to report on the number of jobs it helps create, as well as money raised and startups launched. The SBA will use that data to measure the impact of "accelerators" such as the Maine center.

