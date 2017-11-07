Looking for work? Ikea in Renton making on-spot offers Thursday

It’s not just Amazon and Whole Foods that hold national hiring events. Ikea is in the game, too.
Ikea Renton Home Furnishings is looking for 80 part-time and full-time workers for the store at 601 SW 41st St. in Renton.
Positions include home furnishings sales, customer service, cashiers, warehouse receiving, stock replenishment and food service.
You can take part in on-site interviews Thursday (Nov. 9), between 2 and 8 p.m., at the store’s restaurant. You also can apply online at https://seeacareerwithus.com.
Applicants must be age 18 or older.
The retailer says qualified workers will be offered jobs on the spot.
“Our offer includes a competitive health care plan, a generous 401(k) plan, and much more — even pet insurance,” Diedre Goodchild, store manager, said in a news release announcing the hiring event.
And yes, store discounts also come with employment.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
