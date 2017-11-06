St. Joseph Medical Center goes from D to A on hospital-safety report card

Tacoma’s St. Joseph Medical Center has earned an A for patient safety.
The CHI Franciscan Health hospital received the top score from nonprofit Leapfrog Group during its Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Grade.
That’s a three-grade jump for the hospital after getting a D in spring in the same evaluation. The scores are given twice a year.
The score is based on 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety. Grades are assigned to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals.
St. Joseph said its improved procedures have lowered the rates of certain infections and injuries. Those included preventing urinary catheter, MRSA and surgical site infections.
“The hospital also saw dramatic improvement in rates of hospital-acquired injuries like surgical wound openings, blood clots, and accidental cuts and tears,” the hospital said in a statement.
However, St. Joesph had a higher than expected rate for C. diff (bacterial) infections.
Tacoma General Hospital, operated by MultiCare, went up a grade, earning a B. The only other A score in the area came from St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, another CHI Franciscan property.
Providence St. Peter Hospital lost its spring A score, dropping to B.
The spring scores were so dismal they put Washington’s hospitals collectively at 41st in the country.
The grades came in especially harsh for CHI Franciscan’s hospitals. The Tacoma-based medical nonprofit’s Highline Medical Center in Burien received the only F in the state.
Along with St. Joseph, St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way and St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood also were given D’s.
CHI Franciscan credited the participation of patients and families on quality and safety committees along with including specific safety measures in performance evaluations with the awarding of the A grade.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Fall 2017 Leapfrog rankings
St. Joseph Medical Center: A (up from D).
St. Anthony Hospital: A (up from C).
Tacoma General Hospital: B (up from C).
St. Francis Hospital of Federal Way: B (up from D).
MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital: B.
Providence St. Peter Hospital: B (down from A).
MultiCare Allenmore Hospital: C.
St. Clare Hospital: C (up from D).
MultiCare Auburn Medical Center: C (down from B).
Highline Medical Center: C (up from F).
Comments