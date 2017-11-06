St. Joseph Medical Center scored an A in a nonprofit group’s latest hospital safety grades after being dinged with a D in the spring.
St. Joseph Medical Center scored an A in a nonprofit group’s latest hospital safety grades after being dinged with a D in the spring. Melissa Santos staff file
St. Joseph Medical Center scored an A in a nonprofit group’s latest hospital safety grades after being dinged with a D in the spring. Melissa Santos staff file

Business

St. Joseph Medical Center goes from D to A on hospital-safety report card

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

November 06, 2017 4:32 PM

Tacoma’s St. Joseph Medical Center has earned an A for patient safety.

The CHI Franciscan Health hospital received the top score from nonprofit Leapfrog Group during its Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Grade.

That’s a three-grade jump for the hospital after getting a D in spring in the same evaluation. The scores are given twice a year.

The score is based on 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety. Grades are assigned to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals.

St. Joseph said its improved procedures have lowered the rates of certain infections and injuries. Those included preventing urinary catheter, MRSA and surgical site infections.

“The hospital also saw dramatic improvement in rates of hospital-acquired injuries like surgical wound openings, blood clots, and accidental cuts and tears,” the hospital said in a statement.

However, St. Joesph had a higher than expected rate for C. diff (bacterial) infections.

Tacoma General Hospital, operated by MultiCare, went up a grade, earning a B. The only other A score in the area came from St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, another CHI Franciscan property.

Providence St. Peter Hospital lost its spring A score, dropping to B.

The spring scores were so dismal they put Washington’s hospitals collectively at 41st in the country.

The grades came in especially harsh for CHI Franciscan’s hospitals. The Tacoma-based medical nonprofit’s Highline Medical Center in Burien received the only F in the state.

Along with St. Joseph, St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way and St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood also were given D’s.

CHI Franciscan credited the participation of patients and families on quality and safety committees along with including specific safety measures in performance evaluations with the awarding of the A grade.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Fall 2017 Leapfrog rankings

St. Joseph Medical Center: A (up from D).

St. Anthony Hospital: A (up from C).

Tacoma General Hospital: B (up from C).

St. Francis Hospital of Federal Way: B (up from D).

MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital: B.

Providence St. Peter Hospital: B (down from A).

MultiCare Allenmore Hospital: C.

St. Clare Hospital: C (up from D).

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center: C (down from B).

Highline Medical Center: C (up from F).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

    Wild Yeast Breads' owner Carol Elewski finishes several runs of ciabatta and baguette orders for her wholesale clients.

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge
MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:28

A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service

View More Video