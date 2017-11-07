What might go wrong if you give Amazon a key to your house, according to some experts

More Videos 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service Pause 1:27 Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 0:48 Huskies DL Vea talks improvement and Bryce Love 3:00 Pete Carroll moving on to Arizona matchup after 'disappointing game,' addresses penalty issues 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 27:39 Olympia City Council, Position 5 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely. A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely. Amazon Courtesy

A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely. Amazon Courtesy