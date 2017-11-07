California approves rescue plan for shrinking Salton Sea

FILE - This May 1, 2015 file photo shows the exposed lake bed of the Salton Sea drying out near Niland, Calif. California regulators Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, approved a plan to spend nearly $400 million over 10 years to slow the shrinking of the state's largest lake, a major resting place for migratory birds and a buffer against swirling dust in farming towns. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo