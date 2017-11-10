Business

Oilman, philanthropist dies in New Mexico

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 11:08 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.

An oil and gas pioneer who loved work and was known for his philanthropy has died at his home in northwestern New Mexico.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that Tom Dugan died Tuesday. He was 91. His family says a memorial service is scheduled for Nov. 18 at San Juan College.

Dugan's granddaughter, Megan Rains, said her grandfather was committed to his company and loved going to work every day. She said he was loyal to the employees at Dugan Production Corp. and they were loyal to him.

A military veteran, he moved to Farmington in the early 1950s after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in petroleum engineering.

His exposure to the oil business started in Kansas with summer jobs at a local oil refinery.

