Business

Delaware county rebrands itself to attract more tourists

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:22 AM

DOVER, Del.

A marketing campaign to give a Delaware county a more distinct identity seems to be working.

The News Journal reports that since the "Quaint Villages" branding effort began last year, Kent County has seen a $4.5 million windfall in tourism spending since Jan. 1. Tourism officials say the county is well on its way to reaching its $12.4 million goal by the end of June 2018.

The marketing campaign was started after visitor spending in Kent County saw a slight decline in 2015 while the state as a whole had an increase of more than 4 percent.

The campaign focuses on Kent County offering an unusual collection of towns that have a wide selection of food, festivals and events, including the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Downs and the Monster Mile.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

    A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely.

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge
MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

View More Video