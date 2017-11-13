Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Presidential Palace, in Hanoi, Vietnam. President Trump is offering to mediate in the South China Sea disputes, while his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is playing down China’s military buildup in the disputed waters. It’s not clear how serious Trump’s offer is and China is likely to reject any expanded U.S. role. Philippine President Duterte said Xi, during a meeting in Vietnam, where they attended the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, assured him of China's peaceful intentions in the strategic waterway. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo